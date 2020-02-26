Win

WIN: Tickets to A Hidden Life at Clevedon's Curzon cinema

A Hidden Life will be shown at the Curzon. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures Archant

A war film based on true events will be screened in Clevedon next month, and Times readers could win tickets to see the action.

A Hidden Life will be shown at a special screening at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on March 8 at 7.30pm.

Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, of The Thin Red Line, Badlands and The Tree Of Life fame, A Hidden Life is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

When the modest Austrian farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith as well as his love for his wife and children which keeps his spirit alive.

Despite pressure from the mayor and his farm neighbours, who increasingly ostracise him and his family, and from the Bishop of Salzburg, Jägerstätter refuses.

Wrestling with the knowledge that his decision will mean arrest and even death, Jägerstätter finds strength in his wife Fani's love and support.

Malick returns to form with this soul-nourishing epic which ranks among his best work.

The film stars August Diehl as Jägerstätter, Matthias Schoenaerts as Captain Herder and one of the last performances from Swiss actor Bruno Ganz of Wings Of Desire, Downfall and Nosferatu The Vampyre, who died last year.

Its title was taken from George Eliot's book Middlemarch.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, are available at www.curzon.org.uk on 01275 871000.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the deadline of 10am on Monday.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to A Hidden Life competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

Competition entry