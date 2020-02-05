WIN: Tickets to Valentine's Day screening of When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Curzon Cinemas Archant

A famous romantic comedy film will be screen at Clevedon's cinema on Valentine's Day.

The Curzon cinema, in Old Church Road, will show When Harry Met Sally on February 14 at 7.30pm.

Couples can relive all their favourite moments in American romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, with a special viewing this Valentine's Day at the Curzon Cinema.

The film, released in 1989, stars Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally.

The story follows the title characters from the time they meet just before sharing a cross-country drive, through 12 years of chancer encounters in New York City.

It raises the question, can men and women ever just be friends?

Other ideas about relationships that have become household concepts are also explored, such as high maintenance and the transitional person.

The film's famous how we met interludes are actually real love stories which director Rob Reiner discovered himself by interviewing elderly couples about how they fell in love.

He then hired actors to re-tell their stories on the big screen.

Crystal and Ryan were not the first choices to play the lead characters after Albert Brooks turned down the role of Harry because he thought the film was too reminiscent of Woody Allen's work.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, are available from www.curzon.org.uk or call 01275 871000.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

