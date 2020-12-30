Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Italian classic La Dolce Vita at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 January 2020

La Dolce Vita will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Curzon Cinema

La Dolce Vita will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Curzon Cinema

Archant

A worldwide box-office success will be shown in Clevedon later this month, and Times readers could win tickets to the action.

La Dolce Vita will be screened on January 19 at 7.30pm at the Curzon cinema, in Old Church Road.

In Federico Fellini's lauded Italian film from 1960, restless reporter Marcello Rubini (Marcello Mastroianni) drifts through life in Rome.

While Marcello contends with the overdose taken by his girlfriend, Emma, played by Yvonne Furneaux, he also pursues heiress Maddalena (Anouk Aimée) and movie star Sylvia (Anita Ekberg), embracing a carefree approach to love and life.

Despite his hedonistic attitude, Marcello is pricked with moments of quiet reflection.

Questions on love and happiness, stunning black and white cinematography and an intriguing cinematic character study at its heart make this masterpiece rank as one of Italian cinema's finest movies.

The 1960 drama was directed and co-written by Federico Fellini.

La Dolce Vita won the Palme d'Or at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for best costumes.

The film is divided into a prologue, seven major episodes interrupted by an intermezzo, and an epilogue, and is regarded as being ahead of its time.

It was inspired by the infamous 1953 Wilma Montesi murder case, whose body was found on a beach near Rome.

The investigation exposed the underground drugs network of Roman high society at the time, and the murder remains unsolved as of today.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, will be available on the door or can be purchased at www.curzon.org.uk

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

Q: Who directed La Dolce Vita?

