WIN: Tickets to CSF Wrestling at Hutton Moor

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 February 2020

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

Archant

CSF Professional Wrestling is bringing the biggest wrestling event the town has ever seen to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on February 29.

The family friendly event, No Turning Back, will feature five professional bouts with some of the sport's top names competing, with the highlight of the night being a 16ft high steel cage match, the first time the spectacular structure has been brought to Weston.

The two men who will enter the cage are Eddie Ryan and reigning All Nations champion, JD Knight.

The only way to win this special contest is by scaling the cage, climbing over and getting back down to the arena floor.

The first man to escape will leave Weston as the undisputed All Nations Champion.

Spectators will enjoy over two hours of high flying, bone crunching, action packed family entertainment with 16 larger than life international stars in competition.

Names signed to appear include debutant Lance Cole plus regular names such as masked sensation White Tiger, Jimmy Meadows, Bane 'n' Bronson, Dan Splash, Lomaxx, Don Conway and local grappler Oliver Satchwell.

Doors open at 6pm on February 29 with the event starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 9pm.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased from Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, calling 01934 425900 or online at wrestlingtickets.online

Ringside seating is also available to book online.

The Times has teamed up with CFS Wrestling to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 19.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to CFS Wrestling competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.northsomersettimes.co.uk

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Most Read

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

