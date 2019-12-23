Tickets for Burns Night event at Cadbury House on sale

The Shirley Pipe Band, piped in the guests and later piped in the haggis. Archant

A Congresbury hotel is preparing to host its annual Burns Night to celebrate the famous Scottish bard.

A traditional meal of haggis, neeps, tatties and whisky will be served at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury on January 18.

Guests will also be entertained by the sounds of the 12-piece City of Bristol Pipes and Drummers and a disco will see revellers dance the night away until 1am.

The evening at Cadbury House, which is benefitting the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, will follow many of the traditions that have made Burns Night such an important date on the Scottish calendar.

General manager Mehmet Kandemir said: "Lots of people come dressed in traditional Scottish kilts and tartans which add to the overall ambience and occasion and I'm sure will be the same again.

"The piper band and drummers really is an amazing spectacle and adds further to the whole evening."

Tickets, priced £37, are available on 01934 834343 or at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/burns-night