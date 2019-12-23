Advanced search

Tickets for Burns Night event at Cadbury House on sale

PUBLISHED: 17:26 26 December 2019

The Shirley Pipe Band, piped in the guests and later piped in the haggis.

The Shirley Pipe Band, piped in the guests and later piped in the haggis.

Archant

A Congresbury hotel is preparing to host its annual Burns Night to celebrate the famous Scottish bard.

A traditional meal of haggis, neeps, tatties and whisky will be served at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury on January 18.

Guests will also be entertained by the sounds of the 12-piece City of Bristol Pipes and Drummers and  a disco will see revellers dance the night away until 1am.

The evening at Cadbury House, which is benefitting the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, will follow many of the traditions that have made Burns Night such an important date on the Scottish calendar.

General manager Mehmet Kandemir said: "Lots of people come dressed in traditional Scottish kilts and tartans which add to the overall ambience and occasion and I'm sure will be the same again.

"The piper band and drummers really is an amazing spectacle and adds further to the whole evening."

Tickets, priced £37, are available on 01934 834343 or at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk/burns-night

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity.

Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead.

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

VIDEO: VeeDub Family’s annual Christmas Lights Cruise

Steve Wright of the Vee Dub Family, with son Theo and Derek Tarrent with vans decorated for their Christmas lights cruise. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Schools stage their nativity concerts

St Francis School, Keystage one nativity.

Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Tickets for Burns Night event at Cadbury House on sale

The Shirley Pipe Band, piped in the guests and later piped in the haggis.

Portishead care home throws Christmas party

Harbour Residential Care Centre hosted a Christmas party this month.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Barley Wood named finalist in tourism awards

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider at Barley Wood Christmas Fair.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to see Liam Neeson in Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love will be shown at the Curzon. Picture: Ordinary Love

Youngsters enjoy messy church activities

Monthly messy church event in Long Ashton.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists