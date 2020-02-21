Cycling festival to return to North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 10:42 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 21 February 2020
Keen cyclists and families are invited to take part in the Gert Lush vintage bike festival in Bristol this spring.
This year, the event on May 3 will have a VE Day theme, with riders encouraged to bring vintage bikes and wear period 1940s costumes or retro cycling outfits, although it's not obligatory. The only rule is no full-carbon bikes.
Cyclists are able to choose between 35 and 65-mile routes that wind their way through the glorious Somerset countryside or a free family ride.
The day will include a family-friendly Victory in Europe Day party finale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of peace, as well as period treats along the way for the riders.
The event is part of a weekend of cycling in Bristol, taking place on the same weekend as Bespoked, the UK's leading celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them.
For entries, visit www.thegertlush.com