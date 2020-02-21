Cycling festival to return to North Somerset

Keen cyclists and families are invited to take part in the Gert Lush vintage bike festival in Bristol this spring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year, the event on May 3 will have a VE Day theme, with riders encouraged to bring vintage bikes and wear period 1940s costumes or retro cycling outfits, although it's not obligatory. The only rule is no full-carbon bikes.

Cyclists are able to choose between 35 and 65-mile routes that wind their way through the glorious Somerset countryside or a free family ride.

The day will include a family-friendly Victory in Europe Day party finale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of peace, as well as period treats along the way for the riders.

The event is part of a weekend of cycling in Bristol, taking place on the same weekend as Bespoked, the UK's leading celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them.

For entries, visit www.thegertlush.com