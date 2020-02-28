Advanced search

Artist Peter Ford to speak at Clevedon club

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 February 2020

An art club in Clevedon is to hold an illustrated talk and paper-making demonstration this month.

Peter Ford will speak at the club's spring programme on March 10 at Clevedon School, in Valley Road, at 7.30pm.

Peter, who was born in Hereford, took art training at Hereford College of Art and Brighton College of Art (now University of Sussex), with additional studies at London University's Department of Education.

After training, he taught Art and English until 1976. Largely self-taught as a maker of prints, he has involved himself in full-time artistic endeavours since 1979.

Peter is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers (RE), Member of the Royal West of England Academy (RWA), Member of the International Association of Papermaking Artists (IAPMA) and, since 1987, artistic director at Off-Centre Gallery, Bristol, with a focus on international art on paper.

Admission for non-members is priced £3 at the door. For full details of the programme, visit www.clevedonartclub.co.uk

