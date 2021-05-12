WIN: Tickets to concert screened at Curzon Cinema

Published: 12:00 PM May 12, 2021

Clevedon's cinema will reopen its doors again next week, and Times readers could win free tickets to a special showing.

The Times has two tickets to give away for The Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity on May 19 at 7.30pm.

Covid-safety measures remain in place and social distancing means seat numbers are greatly reduced.

It has been 30 years since Luciano Pavarotti, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo made their historic debut as The Three Tenors at the ancient baths of Caracalla on the eve of the 1990 Football World Cup Final.

A global audience of 1.6 billion people watched this ground-breaking concert – and it catapulted classical music into a completely new dimension, becoming the best-selling classical album of all time.

Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity celebrates the emotional highlights of that first concert and the sequel in Los Angeles. With brand new interviews and never-before-seen backstage footage, this documentary offers a fascinating insight into the rivalries and friendships of the legendary opera stars from 1990 through to Pavarotti’s passing in 2007.

As opera houses remain silent and football stadiums are empty of supporters, fans can relive the moment history was made by The Three Tenors in Rome 1990, and remember the night when the beautiful game crossed a cultural divide and changed classical music forever.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

The Three Tenors performed in Rome in what year?

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to The Three Tenors competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Or enter online at www.northsomersettimes.co.uk

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.