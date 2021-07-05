WIN: Tickets to Supernova at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

Published: 2:13 PM July 5, 2021

A tale of dementia and how it affects a couple will be shown at Clevedon's Curzon cinema next week.

Supernova will be showing from Monday to July 15.

Sam (Academy Award winner Colin Firth) and Tusker (Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci), partners of 20 years, are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past.

Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Colin Firth plays which character in Supernova?

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Supernova competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.