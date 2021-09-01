WIN: Tickets to see Limbo at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2021

Limbo will be shown at the Curzon Cinema. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

A Bafta-nominated film will be shown at Clevedon's cinema later this month.

Limbo will be screened on September 19 at the Curzon Cinema at 7.30pm.

Set on a fictional remote Scottish island, it follows a group of new arrivals as they await the results of their asylum claims.

Among them is Omar, a young Syrian musician burdened by the weight of his grandfather's oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland. This screening will be followed by a recorded Q&A with director Ben Sharrock and the cast.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Limbo competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.