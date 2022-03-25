News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

WIN: Tickets to NT Live screening at Curzon

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2022
Updated: 11:04 AM March 25, 2022
Kit Harrington as Henry V.

Kit Harrington as Henry V. - Credit: Helen Murray

NT Live: Henry V will be showing at Clevedon's Curzon cinema on April 21 at 7pm.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare's thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France.

When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, this exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after crash which left cyclist with brain injury
  2. 2 More than £380,000 in council debts to be written off
  3. 3 'Do not approach' Nailsea man wanted by police
  1. 4 Clevedon improvement works set to begin next month
  2. 5 North Somerset AC youngsters end Gwent League season in style
  3. 6 Versatile, detached, split-level house with sea views
  4. 7 Clevedon man to run first marathon for Cancer Research
  5. 8 Clevedon AC members hit the trails
  6. 9 Chinese lanterns, tents and bird feeding could all be banned under new public orders
  7. 10 Council searches for First Bus replacements

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

M5

Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Council members will make the final decision on planning permission on Wednesday.

Where is the cheapest petrol in North Somerset?

Paul Jones

person
Mobile phones can be used by passengers instead of paper tickets. (Picture: Dimitris Legakis).

North Somerset Council

First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services

Carrington Walker

person
Avon and Somerset Police HQ Portishead

'Swinging' police sergeant barred from force over night out in Weston

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon