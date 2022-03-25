WIN: Tickets to NT Live screening at Curzon

NT Live: Henry V will be showing at Clevedon's Curzon cinema on April 21 at 7pm.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare's thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France.

When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, this exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

