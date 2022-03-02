News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

WIN: Tickets to Homegrown Shorts at Curzon

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM March 2, 2022
The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Homegrown Shorts will be shown on March 17 at 7.30pm at the Curzon Cinema.

Join us for the Curzon's very own film festival featuring a selection of the finest shorts from Somerset's locally grown filmmaking talent.

Featuring films shot in, inspired by, or made by filmmakers from our fair corner of the world, Homegrown Shorts is an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to reach an audience, and for the Somerset community to support the next generation of cinematic voices.

The evening is a wonderful chance to see what's on offer and meet with local filmmakers. This event will not be socially distanced in the auditorium. 

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Most Read

  1. 1 Nailsea shop closed after selling booze and vapes to underage teens
  2. 2 Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform Addams Family
  3. 3 Travelodge eyes sites in Clevedon for new hotel
  1. 4 7 surprising facts about pensions most people don’t know
  2. 5 How to support Ukraine from Weston
  3. 6 MPs call for change to UK refugee policy
  4. 7 Licensing for North Somerset landlords 'not off the table'
  5. 8 When you can see the International Space Station in the coming weeks
  6. 9 Car blaze on A370 causes severe delays
  7. 10 A&E doctors become first married couple to complete the Atlantic Rowing Race

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

A free music festival will come to The Triangle next month.

Music

Clevedon to host live music event at The Triangle

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The orchard would not see homes built on it, but it would have a road run through the middle of it,

Developer accused of trying to 'slip in' changes to 60-homes plan

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
This scene was taken earlier today, looking south to Weston Bay. 

Storm Eunice

IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The North Somerset Show will return in May.

Popular North Somerset Agricultural Show will return in May

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon