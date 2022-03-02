WIN: Tickets to Homegrown Shorts at Curzon

Homegrown Shorts will be shown on March 17 at 7.30pm at the Curzon Cinema.

Join us for the Curzon's very own film festival featuring a selection of the finest shorts from Somerset's locally grown filmmaking talent.

Featuring films shot in, inspired by, or made by filmmakers from our fair corner of the world, Homegrown Shorts is an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to reach an audience, and for the Somerset community to support the next generation of cinematic voices.

The evening is a wonderful chance to see what's on offer and meet with local filmmakers. This event will not be socially distanced in the auditorium.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

