WIN: Tickets to French drama film showing in Clevedon

Petite Maman will be shown at the Curzon. - Credit: Curzon Cinema

A French drama fantasy film will be shown in Clevedon this weekend.

Petite Maman will be screened on January 9 at 7.30pm.

Céline Sciamma made the most of France's 2020 Covid-19 spring lockdown to write the screenplay for her fifth feature, which she then shot last autumn.

It opens with young Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) saying farewell to a nursing home following the death of her maternal grandmother.

Accompanying her mother Marion (Nina Meurisse) to her leafy childhood home, Nelly takes part in her parents' clearing of her grandmother's belongings.

One day, Nelly finds that her mother has abruptly departed, leaving her alone with her kind father (Stéphane Varupenne).

As Nelly goes exploring in the autumnal landscape that surrounds the house, she comes across a wooden fort built in the forest and meets a curiously familiar girl.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Thursday.

Socially distanced seating will remain in place for this screening.