WIN: Cinema Rediscovered tickets for Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

Published: 3:00 PM July 21, 2021

In The Mood For Love will be shown at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema. - Credit: Cinema Rediscovered

A romantic drama will be shown at Clevedon's cinema next month as part of a digital restoration festival, and Times readers could be win free tickets to the action.

In The Mood For Love will be shown at the Curzon on August 1 at 7.30pm.

This screening is part of Cinema Rediscovered, a film festival which runs out of the Watershed in Bristol, of which the Curzon is participating in.

Frequently found at the top of any ‘best films of all time’ list worth its salt, this stunning film from Wong Kar-wai is back in cinemas with a 4K restoration as part of Cinema Rediscovered this year.

In 1962, journalist Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and his wife move into a Hong Kong apartment, but Chow’s spouse is often away on business.

Before long, the lonely Chow makes the acquaintance of the alluring Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung Man-yuk), whose own significant other also seems preoccupied with work.

As the two friends realize their respective partners are cheating on them, they begin to fall for one another; however, neither wants to stoop to the level of the unfaithful spouses.

In partnership with Janus Films, Institute of Contemporary Arts and the British Film Institute, Cinema Rediscovered returns once again, bringing the finest digital restorations, contemporary classics and film print rarities back where they belong, on the big screen.

Other screenings will be taking place at the Curzon, Watershed, and 20th Century Flicks video shop in Bristol.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Loading…

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Cinema Restored competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.