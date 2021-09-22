WIN: Tickets to Andre Rieu concert screening at cinema

Published: 3:14 PM September 22, 2021

A summer concert will be shown at Clevedon's cinema next week.

Andre Rieu: Together Again will be shown at the Curzon Cinema on September 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Rieu's summer concert features his all time favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers from stages around the world - featuring many performances never seen before on the big screen.

The King of the Waltz brings together performers from all over the world in one global spectacular to make you smile, sing and dance. Featuring performances from São Paulo, Mainau, Bucharest, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Istanbul.

Rieu invites you to come together again with friends, family and loved ones for a heart-warming concert.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.