WIN: Tickets to Ali & Ava and Dominic Harrison Duo performance
- Credit: Curzon Cinemas
A film about two lonely people who develop a deep connection will be shown in Clevedon next month
Ali & Ava and Dominic Harrison Duo Live will be showing on April 10 at 6.30pm.
Ali finds comfort in Ava's warmth and kindness while Ava finds Ali's complexity and humour irresistible.
The brilliant and eclectic soundtrack blends the couple's contrasting yet complimentary music tastes.
Doors open at 6pm from 6.30pm local folk and country group, the Dominic Harrison Duo, will be performing tunes live in the bar before the film at 7.45pm. This show will have socially distanced seating.
The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.
Ali & Ava will be shown in which cinema?
Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.
Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.