WIN: Tickets to Ali & Ava and Dominic Harrison Duo performance

A film about two lonely people who develop a deep connection will be shown in Clevedon next month

Ali & Ava and Dominic Harrison Duo Live will be showing on April 10 at 6.30pm.

Ali finds comfort in Ava's warmth and kindness while Ava finds Ali's complexity and humour irresistible.

The brilliant and eclectic soundtrack blends the couple's contrasting yet complimentary music tastes.

Doors open at 6pm from 6.30pm local folk and country group, the Dominic Harrison Duo, will be performing tunes live in the bar before the film at 7.45pm. This show will have socially distanced seating.

