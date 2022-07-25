Junior opera singers to perform Bugsy Malone in September

Bugsy Malone will be performed by CLOC Juniors in Clevedon. - Credit: Supplied

Talented young singers are to perform a West End classic in Clevedon this September.

Juniors from the Clevedon Light Opera Club (CLOC) will stage Bugsy Malone at the town's Princes Hall.

The brilliant musical will take guests back to 1920s America, gangster-mob comedy an' all. Splurge guns and catchy songs will feature too.

From September 15 to 17, the show will begin at 7.30pm, with a 2pm Saturday matinée.

A spokesperson said: "Our show promises to be an entertaining performance from a talented group of youngsters.

"It will be a brilliant night for all, performed by our talented youngsters."

Tickets are priced at £14, or £9 for a morning ticket, and can be purchased by calling 07541586505, or online at ticketsource.co.uk/cloc.