Ukulele band announces concert for Ukraine
- Credit: Clevedon UKeBox
North Somerset ukulele band, UKeBox, is organising a concert of music and poetry in aid of Ukraine.
The show will take place in Clevedon’s St Mary’s Church, in Castle Road, Walton St Mary, on Saturday, April 30.
Money raised during the evening will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, funding work by 15 leading DEC charities and their local partners inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.
UKeBox, formed in November, 2014, has 26 members, playing ukuleles, bass, drums and percussion, with an eclectic repertoire - from Ella to Elton, Bassey to Beatles, Foo Fighters to Killers.
They do not accept money for playing, but ask for donations to charities.
UKeBox will be joined on the night by local duo, Mike & Ellis, and the music will be interspersed with a number of powerful poems, all written by Clevedon poet Peter Gibbs since the Russian invasion.
He will also be selling copies of his poetry anthology, Let The Good Rhymes Roll, in aid of the appeal.
The concert will start at 7.30pm and tickets, costing £10, are available from Paul Middleton on 01275 341908, or on the door.