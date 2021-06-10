Travelling exhibition heading to Backwell

Published: 6:00 PM June 10, 2021

Shirley Sharp's work in the Inch by IN:CH exhibition. - Credit: James Thornton

A travelling exhibition showcasing the work of 11 South West artists is coming to Backwell Playhouse on August 7.

Inch by IN:CH has been evolving as it travels to different venues across the South West, including woodland glades, steam railways, parks and shop windows.

The exhibition considers change, transition and the transportation of ideas and the aim is to take art out of the gallery and into public spaces.

Ranging in size, scope and material, the art work reflects the diversity of the artists’ practices including painting, sound, assemblage, sculpture and light.

The exhibition started in the garages behind Bath Artists’ Studios. - Credit: James Thornton

The tour started during Fringe Arts Bath in the garages behind Bath Artists’ Studios. The artists are holding a number of special events including an exhibition and shadow drawing workshop at Backwell Playhouse, in Mariners Drive, on August 7 from noon to 4pm.

Shirley Sharp and Fiona Campbell will be running the free session in Backwell, which is open to people of all ages to drop in.

To watch interviews with the artists, or to view the online gallery, log on to www.inchbyinch.uk



