News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

Travelling exhibition heading to Backwell

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:00 PM June 10, 2021   
Shirley Sharp. Photo James Thornton

Shirley Sharp's work in the Inch by IN:CH exhibition. - Credit: James Thornton

A travelling exhibition showcasing the work of 11 South West artists is coming to Backwell Playhouse on August 7. 

Inch by IN:CH has been evolving as it travels to different venues across the South West, including woodland glades, steam railways, parks and shop windows. 

The exhibition considers change, transition and the transportation of ideas and the aim is to take art out of the gallery and into public spaces. 

Ranging in size, scope and material, the art work reflects the diversity of the artists’ practices including painting, sound, assemblage, sculpture and light. 

The Garages, Bath, Photo James Thornton

The exhibition started in the garages behind Bath Artists’ Studios. - Credit: James Thornton

The tour started during Fringe Arts Bath in the garages behind Bath Artists’ Studios. The artists are holding a number of special events including an exhibition and shadow drawing workshop at Backwell Playhouse, in Mariners Drive, on August 7 from noon to 4pm. 

Shirley Sharp and Fiona Campbell will be running the free session in Backwell, which is open to people of all ages to drop in. 

To watch interviews with the artists, or to view the online gallery, log on to www.inchbyinch.uk 


Most Read

  1. 1 Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak
  2. 2 Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset
  3. 3 ‘Thank you for supporting our children in lockdown’ 
  1. 4 When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset
  2. 5 Portishead CC fall to consecutive losses after falling to Almonsbury CC defeat
  3. 6 Teddy Birkbeck: 12-year-old boy to run 20 miles for Matthew Hobden Trust
  4. 7 G7 Summit: Extinction Rebellion protests scheduled this week
  5. 8 Electric cargo bike grant funding announced
  6. 9 Community events across North Somerset
  7. 10 Care home raises money for national dementia charity
Backwell News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Action from Nailsea Bowls Club's open day

Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Where to watch Euro 2020 in Bristol

Euro 2020

Euro 2020: 7 places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Portishead Lake Grounds and Lakeside Café looking lovely in the Bank Holiday sunshine in 2019.

North Somerset Council

Have your say on Lake Grounds improvements

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Moscow, Russia - August 08, 2017: Traffic jam. Blurred silhouettes of cars surrounded by steam from

Bristol clean air zone will shift pollution and traffic into North...

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus