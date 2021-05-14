Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 

Published: 7:25 AM May 14, 2021

People in the area are being invited to put an extra spring in their step and join in a series of free dance walks taking place in seaside resorts in North Somerset from May.

Arts organisation, Theatre Orchard, is inviting people of all ages to keep fit and boogie by the beach in sessions being held in Weston, Clevedon and Portishead through May, June and July.

Led by dance practitioner Vic Hole, the dance walks are designed to uplift energy levels and boost wellbeing in a fun and positive way that can be enjoyed by every age.

All the routes will be fully accessible, taking in the scenery of the towns including the beachfront promenades and adding some disco sparkle to the seaside.

Vic said: “The dance walks do what they say on the tin - we meet, we blast some music, we talk the talk and dance the walk.

"Come along and strut your stuff in these relaxed, informal sessions guaranteed to get your heart beating and your toes tapping.

“Bring your friends, children, parents, grandparents, wear something comfy and liberate your legs in a walk and whirl work-out where everyone is welcome, including all modes of transport from feet and wheelchairs to prams and mobility scooters.”

Dance is known to significantly increase physical and mental wellbeing. Participants can enjoy the benefits of moving outside to music and feeling good about themselves, at the same time as making new friends.

The dance walks will last no longer than 30 minutes and will follow the Covid-safety measures in place at the time of each separate event.

People need to register in advance, with participant numbers limited to those allowed by Government guidelines.

To book a place and find out more about meeting places and the dance walk routes, contact dance producer Vic Hole at Theatre Orchard on vic@theatreorchard.org.uk.

Dance walks timetable

May

May 21 - Portishead, 11am .

May 28 - Weston, 11am.





June

June 18 - Portishead, 11am .

June 20 - Clevedon, 11am.

June 20 - Weston, 2pm.





July

July 16 - Portishead, 11am.

July 17 - Weston, 11am.

July 18 - Clevedon, 11am.