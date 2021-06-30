Ten Fun Things - circus, theatre, music and dance by the sea

Published: 3:00 PM June 30, 2021

A programme of free, outdoor family experiences comes to North Somerset thanks to arts organisation Theatre Orchard.

Clevedon and Portishead will host Ten Fun Things, a series of fun-filled shows and workshops guaranteed to get people of all ages smiling together in the great outdoors.

Bring a picnic and sit back and wonder at a sparkling circus double bill presented by Circus Around and About, or rev up the energy with some high-seas drama within Hero and Leander from Jack Dean and Company.

Amalgabreak. - Credit: Theatre Orchard

A salsa infused breakdancing workshop will be hosted by Nestor Garcia Gonzalez of Amalgabreak, whose moves have wowed audiences from the West End to London Olympics, Charleston along with the Flaming Feathers, or funk it up freestyle as part of a dance walk by the sea.

Circus Around and About is a pilot rural touring project aimed at bringing high quality, small-scale, family friendly circus to village communities in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Somerset from July to September.

Funded by Arts Council England, the project is being delivered by a partnership between Somerset-based Take Art and London-based Crying Out Loud.

Pirates of the Carabina. - Credit: Theatre Orchard

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard, said: “After a period of time without live performance, we are extra excited to be back out in Portishead and Clevedon, revelling in the fine company of amazing artists and audiences alike.

"Whether you want to sit back on a sunny evening and soak up circus and song, or get grooving yourself, there is full-on fun to be had.”

Tilly Lee-Kronick at Bristol Harbour Festival in 2019. - Credit: Billy Alwen

All the events are being set up and run in accordance with current government guidelines on social distancing and will be marshalled on the day.

Tickets need to be booked in advance at theatreorchard.org.uk. All events are free unless entry charges apply – see individual show listings.