Wurzels return to Cadbury House for pre-Christmas West Country knees up
- Credit: The Wurzels
West Country favourites The Wurzels are returning to Cadbury House this December for a gig that will put party goers in the right Christmas spirit.
Performing their popular West Country classics, such as I Am Cider Drinker, I’ve Got a Brand New Combine Harvester and Drink Up Thy Zider, the event is taking place on Decembe21.
Having missed out on a number of events due to pandemic restrictions, the gig is expected to sell out quickly.
In keeping with the West Country theme, the Wurzel-inspired night will also include a delicious two-course buffet including hog roll and chocolate filled churros coated in cinnamon.
There will also be plenty of cider to help wash down the food.
Tickets for the night cost £37.95 and includes hog roast. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available on request.
For further information or to reserve tickets call 01934 834 343 or email info@cadburyhouse.com
Most Read
- 1 Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead
- 2 'Red herrings' need to be ignored for Portishead Railway scheme
- 3 Clevedon family braves cold water challenge in memory of grandad
- 4 House of Commons gives Liam Fox reason for Portishead Rail delay
- 5 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
- 6 Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved, despite hundreds of objections
- 7 Appeal after biker hospitalised in crash
- 8 Man to run half marathon for cancer charity
- 9 Clevedon Scouts Christmas postbox campaign to return this year
- 10 Clevedon Cub group wins award for eco-friendly Christmas tree