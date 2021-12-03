Wurzels return to Cadbury House for pre-Christmas West Country knees up

West Country favourites The Wurzels are returning to Cadbury House this December for a gig that will put party goers in the right Christmas spirit.

Performing their popular West Country classics, such as I Am Cider Drinker, I’ve Got a Brand New Combine Harvester and Drink Up Thy Zider, the event is taking place on Decembe21.

Having missed out on a number of events due to pandemic restrictions, the gig is expected to sell out quickly.

In keeping with the West Country theme, the Wurzel-inspired night will also include a delicious two-course buffet including hog roll and chocolate filled churros coated in cinnamon.

There will also be plenty of cider to help wash down the food.

Tickets for the night cost £37.95 and includes hog roast. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available on request.

For further information or to reserve tickets call 01934 834 343 or email info@cadburyhouse.com