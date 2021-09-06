News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Next concert announced or Clevedon Music Club

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:56 AM September 6, 2021   
The Bochmann String Trio will perform in Clevedon

Clevedon Music Club's next concert will take place on September 26 at 3pm.

The Bochmann String Trio will perform a programme of pieces in Princes Hall at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

Because the String Trio does not require a piano, the music club has grasped the opportunity to move downstairs from its usual venue, the Teignmouth Room, which houses a grand piano, into the considerably more spacious Princes Hall, where everyone can be assured of plenty of social distancing and which music-lovers with reduced capacity for climbing the staircase will find very much easier to access.

Admission to the concert is £10, payable by cash or cheque at the door.

The event will be subject to Covid measures in force at the community centre, including the need to wear a mask until seated.

To book and check details, call 01275 875262 or 01275 879099 in advance.

