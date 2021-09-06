Next concert announced or Clevedon Music Club
- Credit: Clevedon Music Club
Clevedon Music Club's next concert will take place on September 26 at 3pm.
The Bochmann String Trio will perform a programme of pieces in Princes Hall at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.
Because the String Trio does not require a piano, the music club has grasped the opportunity to move downstairs from its usual venue, the Teignmouth Room, which houses a grand piano, into the considerably more spacious Princes Hall, where everyone can be assured of plenty of social distancing and which music-lovers with reduced capacity for climbing the staircase will find very much easier to access.
Admission to the concert is £10, payable by cash or cheque at the door.
The event will be subject to Covid measures in force at the community centre, including the need to wear a mask until seated.
To book and check details, call 01275 875262 or 01275 879099 in advance.
Most Read
- 1 Chocolatier wins three awards and launches new series of workshops
- 2 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town
- 3 Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked
- 4 Charities secure permission for 24 homes in Nailsea
- 5 Scores of artists to show off their creations during North Somerset Arts Week
- 6 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
- 7 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
- 8 Captain Ellison hails Clevedon team effort after sealing WEPL title
- 9 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
- 10 Mendip Spring members help Prostate Cancer UK in golf marathon