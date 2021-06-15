Somerset Freemason raise £25k to help young people

Published: 10:00 AM June 15, 2021

Somerset Freemasons have raise £25,000 for disadvantaged young people in memory of HRH Prince Philip.

Through donations from their members, the freemasons have raised £25,000 in less than seven weeks. The announcement came on June 10, which would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

Ben Batley, deputy head of the Freemasons in Somerset said: “I am honoured on behalf of all the members of the 89 Lodges that represent Somerset Freemasons to announce a donation in excess of £25,000 has been raised to allow for disadvantaged participants to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme across the county over the next few years.

"It is a bursary fund in memory of HRH Prince Philip who would have achieved his 100th birthday today. The donation should support around 250 young people in their own personal development of key life skills. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this special fund through donations that come from direct giving by members alone.”