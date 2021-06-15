News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

Somerset Freemason raise £25k to help young people

Logo Icon

Lisa Crichton

Published: 10:00 AM June 15, 2021   
DofE at camp dinner

Somerset Freemasons raise £25,000 for disadvantaged young people in memory of HRH Prince Philip. - Credit: Supplied

Somerset Freemasons have raise £25,000 for disadvantaged young people in memory of HRH Prince Philip. 

Through donations from their members, the freemasons have raised £25,000 in less than seven weeks. The announcement came on June 10, which would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday. 

Ben Batley, deputy head of the Freemasons in Somerset said: “I am honoured on behalf of all the members of the 89 Lodges that represent Somerset Freemasons to announce a donation in excess of £25,000 has been raised to allow for disadvantaged participants to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme across the county over the next few years. 

"It is a bursary fund in memory of HRH Prince Philip who would have achieved his 100th birthday today. The donation should support around 250 young people in their own personal development of key life skills. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this special fund through donations that come from direct giving by members alone.” 

North Somerset News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Data

Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can apply for funding for an electric cargo bike to help them reduce their carbon footprint.

North Somerset Council

Electric cargo bike grant funding announced

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Members of the parent organisation group, Julie Fitzgerald, Cheryl Nott, Dee Adam and Claire Ralph.

‘Thank you for supporting our children in lockdown’ 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus