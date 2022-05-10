Snoopy runs later this month in Tickenham with Clevedon School’s Des Coghlan-Forbes in the lead role - Credit: Tickenham Players

Snoopy is coming to North Somerset.

The canine will bring his capers to stage in a musical in Tickenham later this month.

Tickenham Players will be showcasing the spectacular show at the Village Hall from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 21. Shows are at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

The classic story is set to music andorganisers say it is full of fun and frolic as you experience the world through the eyes of our canine hero.

Seated on top of his kennel the irrepressible Snoopy surveys the world below and considers his genius.

This precious pooch wants to hug the world, pick up his paws and dance, go to school, pontificate, and write the world’s greatest novel.

And that’s just for starters.

But, ever the pragmatist, he stoically accepts that his brilliance in almost every walk of life will be unrecognized by humankind.

"Packed with 15 or so electrifying songs you will laugh and cry all at the same time as you are introduced to other characters in the show including the kind-hearted Charlie Brown, bossy boots Lucy, and opinionated tomboy Peppermint Patty, among many others," said a spokesperson for the Players.

"The eponymous lead will be played by Clevedon School’s Des Coghlan-Forbes who is currently rehearsing in the National Youth Musical Theatre’s production of Chess at the Leicester Curve Theatre.

"And as a student of the NYMT this 15-year-old protégé is in good company as its alumni include none other than Jude law and Idris Elba."

Snoopy is a musical comedy by Larry Gropssman and Hal Hackaday, and is the sequel to the 1967 production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Schulz in his comic strip Peanuts.

Tickets for the shows, priced at £15, are available from the box office on 07523 373070, or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/tickenhamdramagroup.