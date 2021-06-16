Events taking place across North Somerset

Published: 2:00 PM June 16, 2021

CHELVEY & BROCKLEY

The projects committee is proposing a welcoming event at St Bridget's Church, in Chelvey Road, on July 31, from 10am-12.30pm. The coffee and cake morning will take place outside, with scope to head inside the church if is wet. Parking will be by kind permission of Chelvey Court or for disabled drivers, by the church gate.

CLEEVE

A couple in Cleeve, Somerset, will be opening their home for people to browse local crafts and enjoy a cream team for charity. Paul and Renate O’Donnell – owners of Wood n Things, in Bishops Mead, have been showcasing and selling artisan crafts at their home in Cleeve, North Somerset for many years. This summer, interested parties can book with up to three others from June 24 until the end of July. In line with Government guidelines, face coverings and social distancing rules will apply. A percentage of takings will go to Children's Hospice South West and Cancer Research UK. To book your exclusive private shopping experience, email info@woodnthings-uk.com or call 01934 835141.

CLEVEDON

Prayer 4 Clevedon is holding a Zoom meeting on June 24 from 2.30-3.30pm. Christians from various Clevedon churches will be praying about a wide range of topics relating to life in the town.

The group also meets for 30 minutes on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8-8.30am, to pray for world issues. Zoom links and more information is available from prayer4clevedon@gmail.com, or phone Tim Simpson on 01275 872618 or 07766 110718.





CONGRESBURY

There will be book sales at Congresbury War Memorial Hall on June 19 and 26, from 9am-1pm. A selection of new and used jigsaw puzzles, DVDs and talking books will also be available.

Face masks and hand gel will be available.





LONG ASHTON

The Long Ashton Memory Café is resuming from June 24 in the Jubilee Pavilion, in Keedwell Hill from 2.30-4.30. People living with memory loss and their carers are welcome.

NAILSEA

Stockway North Nature Reserve, in Stock Way North, will now be to open to the public every Wednesday afternoon through June, July and August from 2 to 4pm, weather permitting. It will also be open to the public at the same times on the first Saturday of those months.

The probus club is planning to restart meetings on August 26 at Mizzymead Recreation Centre, at 10am. The first speaker will be the popular Garry Gowans with The Maginot Line.





YATTON

The village market will continue on the second Saturday of the month from 10am to noon, excluding August.