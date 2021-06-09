Community events across North Somerset

Published: 9:00 AM June 9, 2021

NAILSEA

Stockway North Nature Reserve, in Stock Way North, is open every Wednesday afternoon through June, July and August from 2 to 4pm, weather permitting. It will also be open to the public at the same times on the first Saturday of those months.

The probus club planning to restart meetings on August 26 at Mizzymead Recreation Centre, at 10am. The first speaker will be the popular Garry Gowans with The Maginot Line.

CONGRESBURY

There will be book sales at Congresbury War Memorial Hall, in High Street, on June 12 from 9am–1pm. A selection of new and used jigsaw puzzles, DVDs and talking books will also be available. Face masks and hand gel will be available.

YATTON

Yatton village market will restart on June 12 from 10am to noon at Yatton Village Hall, in The Causeway. There will be a wide range of stalls, with food, plants, crafts including cards and jewellery and a free sunflower seedling to take home for every child who comes along in June. The village market will continue on the second Saturday of the month, excluding August.

Police And Communities Together (PACT) will be holding a meeting on June 23, 10am to noon, at Yatton Precinct. On July 23, the group is meeting from 11am-1pm at Yatton railway station for bike registering.





KINGSTON SEYMOUR

Police And Communities Together (PACT) will be holding an event on July 6, 10am to noon in the village hall.





CLEVEDON

Prayer 4 Clevedon is holding its next Zoom meeting on June 24 from 2.30-3.30pm. The group also runs 30-minute meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8-8.30am. Zoom links and more information are available from prayer4clevedon@gmail.com, or by calling Tim Simpson on 01275 872618 or 07766 110718.

Clevedon Civic Society is supporting Clevedon’s first literary festival. The group will be at Princes Hall on June 12 from noon to 4pm.

LONG ASHTON

The Long Ashton Memory Café is restarting on June 24 and welcomes people living with memory loss and their carers.

Tom Pycock of Brunel Engraving Company, presenting the Claret Jug to captain, Craig Manson. - Credit: Matt Mills

Clevedon United Junior Football Club held its first ever golf day on June 4 at Mendip Spring Golf Club. Two teams of 12, representing parents and coaches, battled it out for a claret jug trophy, kindly donated by Brunel Engraving Company.

The coaches team won the Stableford competition by eight points to be the inaugural champions.

The event raised £685 for Children’s Hospice South West and the club would like to thank the main event sponsors CW Removals & Storage and Benchmark Project Management (UK) Ltd and the nine-hole sponsors: Clevedon Hair Company, CrystalsAndBitsUK, Avril’s Fencing & Timber Products, M.S. Windows, Severnside Financial Planning, Mathison PPHB Ltd, Clevedon Felt Roofing Ltd, Acorn Property Group and Moy Materials.

Club members are very grateful to Thatchers Cider and Tesco for donating prizes and to Mendip Spring Golf Club for their first-class hospitality.

