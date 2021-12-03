News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Players ready for Christmas show

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:38 AM December 3, 2021
Portishead Players.

Portishead Players. - Credit: Portishead Players

Portishead Players are ready for their Christmas show.

Curtains Up will be performed from December 9-11 at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee on December 11 at 2pm.

Doors open at 7pm and 1.30pm respectively.

The show is compiled by Kim Cheasley and Karley Hughes who will take the audience on a trip down memory lane, then a journey to the modern day.

Some familiar sketches and some new additions, all ready to entertain you: Alan Bennett, Monty Python, Victoria Wood and Catherine Tate.

Their singing and dancing chorus will perform alongside the live band, led by Miles Boyd.

The group will introduce some new members to its large cast of 26 people, all of whom have brought something new to the group.

This show is a celebration of the entertainers who helped us through the last couple of years. 

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available at www.portisheadplayers.ticketsource.co.uk or on  03336 663366.

