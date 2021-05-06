Community festival to return to Nailsea this summer

Published: 9:48 AM May 6, 2021

The Cider House Rounders on stage Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea. - Credit: JCL Photography

A popular community festival is returning to Nailsea this summer.

Trendlewood Community Festival was founded in 2013, but last held in 2017.

Organisers are keen to host the event in August to enable members of the community to get together outside this summer.

Spectators enjoying Trendlewood Community Festival in Nailsea in 2017. - Credit: JCL Photographer

Festival director, Courtney Davis, said: “We believe it is time to build on the successful community festivals of 2013, 2015 and 2017 and provide the community with a much-anticipated opportunity to connect with friends and family.”

Trendlewood Community Festival is being held on August 28 on Golden Valley Primary School playing fields, in Nailsea Park.

The event will feature live music, food and drink, market stalls and activities for people of all ages.

For the latest updates on the festival, log onto trendlewoodcommunityfestival.org.uk or visit Trendlewood Community Festival on Facebook.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the festival, or volunteering, can email contact@trendlewoodcommunityfestival.org.uk



