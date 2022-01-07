News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Next performance lined up for Clevedon Music Club

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:48 PM January 7, 2022
Nicola Woodward will perform at Clevedon Community Centre.

Clevedon Music Club’s spring series of concerts at the Clevedon Community Centre opens on January 18.

Nicola Woodward brings a variety of instruments for What The Silence Taught Me, a programme consisting of the beautiful music that she discovered or performed for the first time during lockdown, from Bach’s monumental Partita In A Minor for solo flute via some unknown gems by Kunc and Koechlin, to a moment of madness and fun for piccolo and alarm clock.

The show will be performed at the community centre, in Teignmouth Room, at 7.30pm.

She will also improvise and then play Tree Of Peace and Wings inspired by native North American culture and ending with some Irish traditional music on folk flutes and whistles.

Nicola’s previous solo performance at the club was riveting so booking is required.

Admission costs £10 at the door but call 01275 875262 or 879099 to book and check whether Government and local anti-Covid measures are permitting us to go ahead.

