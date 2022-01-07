Next performance lined up for Clevedon Music Club
- Credit: Clevedon Community Centre
Clevedon Music Club’s spring series of concerts at the Clevedon Community Centre opens on January 18.
Nicola Woodward brings a variety of instruments for What The Silence Taught Me, a programme consisting of the beautiful music that she discovered or performed for the first time during lockdown, from Bach’s monumental Partita In A Minor for solo flute via some unknown gems by Kunc and Koechlin, to a moment of madness and fun for piccolo and alarm clock.
The show will be performed at the community centre, in Teignmouth Room, at 7.30pm.
She will also improvise and then play Tree Of Peace and Wings inspired by native North American culture and ending with some Irish traditional music on folk flutes and whistles.
Nicola’s previous solo performance at the club was riveting so booking is required.
Admission costs £10 at the door but call 01275 875262 or 879099 to book and check whether Government and local anti-Covid measures are permitting us to go ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Stylish family home near Clevedon seafront
- 2 Price's late goal helps Ashton & Backwell United open 2022 with priceless win
- 3 4x4 owner gets police warning after driving through Somerset AONB
- 4 Yatton & Cleeve United taught lesson by Timsbury Athletic says Francis
- 5 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
- 6 Villagers fear 100 homes could be allowed on appeal
- 7 Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu confirmed in South West
- 8 PICTURES: Swimmers brave conditions for New Year dip
- 9 Hotel worker among latest candidates for BBC's The Apprentice
- 10 More than 70 affordable homes to be built in Nailsea and Weston