Clevedon to celebrate National Poetry Day

Published: 11:22 AM September 17, 2021

Poets in North Somerset will help celebrate National Poetry Day on October 7 by taking part in an evening of readings in Clevedon.

The event, organised by the Clevedon Community Bookshop, will be held in the St Andrew’s Church Centre.

The evening, introduced by Julia Elton of Clevedon Court, will include readings from two anthologies by local poets - Sibling Poets by brother and sister Jonathan and Jenny Bradley and Let The Good Rhymes Roll by Peter Gibbs – both books are available on Amazon and at the town’s Books On The Hill.

Jenny Bradley - Credit: Peter Gibbs

Tickets, priced £5 including refreshments, can be purchased at the Community Bookshop in Copse Road, on 01275 218318, or online at bit.ly/clevedonpoetryevening

On the morning of the event, pre-school children are invited to the bookshop from 11am-1pm for readings of children’s poetry, but parents will need to ring to book a place.

The bookshop is run by a community co-operative, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this December and also operates the Clevedon Community Press, an independent publisher of books related to the Clevedon area with an emphasis on local history and literature, as well as a book bindery.

The idea for the poetry evening came from Peter and follows a successful open mic night for poets organised by Jenny as part of the Clevedon Literary Festival in June.

Peter said: “Clevedon has inspired generations of poets over the centuries and I am sure this special celebration of National Poetry Day will showcase the writing talent that still exists here today.”