Nailsea Walks, Runs and Rides set to return this summer

A popular charity event returns to North Somerset this summer.

Nailsea Charity Walks, Runs and Bikes, sponsored by Rotary Nailsea and Backwell, returns for its 11th year on June 19.

Now a firmly established feature of the events calendar, the event offers 25k, 50k and 100k cycle routes, as well as walking/running routes of 5k, 10k, and 20k.

"Those who have taken part in previous years will know how scenic the routes are and those who have not participated before are in for a treat," said an event spokesperson.

"If you wish to take part but are unable to do so on June 19, you may choose a day convenient to you up to and including July 31.

"Much praise has been received from ‘customers’ for the overall administration behind the organisation and for the quality of the maps, route descriptions and signage. No-one has yet got lost!

"This year the routes for the walks and runs will be the same, livestock permitting, and there will be a slight alteration to the cycle routes."

The event is a major fundraiser for the Rotary, raising around £5,000 each year.

To enter for either facet, the registration fee is £10 per person aged 18 and over and £5 per person aged 13 to 17, all of which goes to local good causes.

For more details, visit nailsearotary.org where you can register and pay online, or contact Roger Smith on 01275 854076, or email roger.jan@blueyonder.co.uk.