Nailsea Orchestra back for first time since pandemic

A popular orchestra in Nailsea will play to a crowd for the first time since the pandemic.

Nailsea Concert Orchestra promises the show will be a magical evening of music when it comes back this month.

The band will welcome regular supporters and newcomers at a night on March 12 from 7.30pm in support of Refugees Welcome North Somerset - a local group helping resettle refuges.

Th evening of music will feature the Concerto de Arunjuez by Rodrigo, with guest soloist Kevin Byrne on guitar. Also on the programme is music by Strauss and Vaughan Williams and Rossini.

St Francis Church in Nailsea will host the night and there will be a pre-concert talk at 6.45pm.

Tickets are sold at £12 for adults and £2.50 for under 18s and can be purchased from Nailsea Music Shop and on the door.



