Nailsea Little Theatre re-opens after pandemic 

Theatre lovers can start looking forward to getting their drama fix again.

Nailsea Little Theatre is gearing up to re-open its doors after being closed for more than 18 months by the pandemic.

Chairman Steve Allan said: ‘We’ve not been idle during the pandemic and are installing two new systems – ventilation to constantly bring fresh air into the auditorium and air conditioning to keep the temperature just right.

"We’re also cutting seating capacity on show nights to give people more space.

"We’re very grateful for grants we’ve received to help keep us going during the pandemic and install new systems."

The two new productions lined up are a night of comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, three one-act plays from his Confusions series from November 22-27, followed by a Christmas treat from the professional Folksy Theatre with Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Match Girl on December 17 with two performances at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available by phoning 07772 981037.