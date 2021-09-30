Nailsea Festival Of Music opens for entries to online event

Published: 3:43 PM September 30, 2021

Ajudicator John Byrne and Nailsea Town chairman Cllr Jan Barber with compedititors in the piano classes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Talented musicians from across North Somerset are being encouraged to submit their applications to a virtual festival of music.

Nailsea Festival Of Music will host a virtual festival this year.

Last year's festival was due to have taken place in November 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Organisers had hoped to run a live festival this November, but decided not to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year will see the event's first venture into a virtual event.

The first festival was held in 2006, mainly at the Methodist Church, but with some classes also held in Christ Church.

The closing date for entries is October 9, after which there will be time for participants to upload videos of their performances which will be judged by experienced adjudicators.

Results will be announced on November 20.

Entries can be submitted online at www.nfom.org.uk/entry.htm