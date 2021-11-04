Nailsea Choral to perform again after more than 18 months
- Credit: Nailsea Choral Society
Later this month, a choral society will perform its first in-person concert in more than 18 months.
Nailsea Choral Society will perform Fauré’s Requiem with choir and soloists at Nailsea Methodist Church, on November 20 at 7.30pm.
The society is back and cannot wait to perform a beautiful programme of music, including Fauré’s Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, with choir and soloists.
A group spokesman said: "In March 2020, we had to cancel our concerts and rehearsals due to the pandemic, but continued to meet virtually on Zoom.
"After months of exploring beautiful music, we are so happy to finally be able to sing together in person.
"Weekly rehearsals resumed in September in preparation for our next concert.
"We are really looking forward to welcoming back an audience once again and we hope to see you there."
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Mud dredging completed at Portishead
- 3 Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area
- 4 Suspension Bridge enjoys lights the night event
- 5 PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest
- 6 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
- 7 Dementia care: how a care home can support your loved one
- 8 Students learn filming techniques from Italian production company
- 9 Clevedon Athletics Club star in latest Gloucester Cross Country League race
- 10 Food festival returning to town this weekend
Follow the group on Facebook and Twitter @NailseaCS for further details and up to date information.
Tickets, priced £6-12, are available from www.nailseachoral.org.uk