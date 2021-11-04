News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea Choral to perform again after more than 18 months

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:15 AM November 4, 2021
Nailsea Choral Society.

Nailsea Choral Society.

Later this month, a choral society will perform its first in-person concert in more than 18 months.

Nailsea Choral Society will perform Fauré’s Requiem with choir and soloists at Nailsea Methodist Church, on November 20 at 7.30pm.

The society is back and cannot wait to perform a beautiful programme of music, including Fauré’s Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, with choir and soloists.

A group spokesman said: "In March 2020, we had to cancel our concerts and rehearsals due to the pandemic, but continued to meet virtually on Zoom.

"After months of exploring beautiful music, we are so happy to finally be able to sing together in person.

"Weekly rehearsals resumed in September in preparation for our next concert.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming back an audience once again and we hope to see you there."

Follow the group on Facebook and Twitter @NailseaCS for further details and up to date information.

Tickets, priced £6-12, are available from www.nailseachoral.org.uk

