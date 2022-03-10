Nailsea Choral Society ready for live performance

Nailsea Choral Society are thrilled to be back performing to a live audience once again.

On March 26 at 7.30pm, they will perform at Nailsea Methodist Church. The programme, Stainer’s ‘The Crucifixion’ or, as he termed it, ‘A Meditation on the Sacred Passion of the Holy Redeemer’, is one of the best loved and most performed works in the entire English choral tradition.

There is more than a little evidence to suggest that Stainer himself disliked the work, having written it to spec for an amateur choir and lacking in some of the fugal writing and other developed techniques that feature so regularly in his other works.

Comparatively simple it might be, but this takes nothing away from music that is packed with extraordinary beauty and thrilling drama.

The choir has over 60 members and is still growing. They have lots more concerts planned and tickets regularly sell out.

As their audience also continues to grow, they say it would be wonderful to one day have a larger concert venue to perform in.

For more information and tickets see the Facebook page and website www.nailseachoral.org.uk