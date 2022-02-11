Musicians to perform 17th and 18th century pieces in Clevedon

The Clevedon Music Club continues to withstand Covid, offering another exciting concert at the Community Centre.

Their next one being in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, on February 20 at 3pm when the four musicians comprising Bristol-based Zalifenta will present an unusual programme of tuneful music from the 17th and 18th centuries, including lively dances and other lovely pieces by Purcell, Telemann, Loeillet and others.

Zalifenta members Frances Zagni, Richard Little, Hazel Fenton and John Talbot, whose surnames form the name of the group, will introduce the individual pieces and also talk informally about their fascinating instruments: a Viola da Gamba, ancestor of the 'cello, various recorders and a spinet, an ancestor of the modern piano.

Admission costs £10 at the door by cash or cheque and anyone interested in coming is asked to phone 01275 875262 or 879099 for details and to book a place.

The Club looks forward to welcoming regular supporters and newcomers seeking musical entertainment on a Sunday afternoon.