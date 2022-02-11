News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

Musicians to perform 17th and 18th century pieces in Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:05 PM February 11, 2022
Zalifenta.

Zalifenta. - Credit: Clevedon Music Club

The Clevedon Music Club continues to withstand Covid, offering another exciting concert at the Community Centre.

Their next one being in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, on February 20 at 3pm when the four musicians comprising Bristol-based Zalifenta will present an unusual programme of tuneful music from the 17th and 18th centuries, including lively dances and other lovely pieces by Purcell, Telemann, Loeillet and others.  

Zalifenta members Frances Zagni, Richard Little, Hazel Fenton and John Talbot, whose surnames form the name of the group,  will introduce the individual pieces and also talk informally about their fascinating instruments: a Viola da Gamba, ancestor of the 'cello, various recorders and a spinet, an ancestor of the modern piano.

Admission costs £10 at the door by cash or cheque and anyone interested in coming is asked to phone 01275 875262 or 879099 for details and to book a place.

The Club looks forward to welcoming regular supporters and newcomers seeking musical entertainment on a Sunday afternoon.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Elsa found by Somerset road in a cage

Dog found abandoned in a CAGE by busy Somerset road

Paul Jones

person
Alliance Homes building picture

Firm takes on 51 affordable homes in Nailsea

Paul Jones

person
Backwell House Hotel

Luxury North Somerset hotel CLOSING DOWN due to Covid-19

Paul Jones

person
Detached half white-wood panelled, half brick house in Nightingale Gardens, Nailsea, with extension and driveway in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Immaculate four-bedroom house in a quiet area of Nailsea

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon