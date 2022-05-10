Get musical - for fun - at Nailsea group

The Music for Fun group in Nailsea is promising just what is says on the tin.

The group meets fortnightly and is made up of people who enjoy singing and/or playing musical instruments and says it is not a choir.

"Programmes are put together which are emailed to members along with the words to the music including the chords," said a spokesperson.

"There is no need to print these out as the lyrics and chords are projected onto the wall for all to see.

"We welcome new members and would love to have a variety of musical instruments, both unplugged and plugged.

"We would particularly like a keyboard player."

They said all are welcome to join.

The group is run by the U3A and sings music from the 60s and 70s with some from 40s, 50s and even very recent ones - a wide variety of popular music of different genres.

Music for Fun meet fortnightly at 65 High Street, Nailsea, BS48 1AW, between 2pm and 4pm. The next meeting is on Tuesday, May 17, and costs £10 for five sessions, or £3 paid each session, including tea/coffee and biscuits.

Anyone who would like to join should contact Maggie Cannon via wayheymargaret@yahoo.co.uk.