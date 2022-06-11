Murder mystery and laughs on stage in Nailsea

A murder mystery 'with a difference' will be on stage at Nailsea this season.

Held at the Little Theatre on 6 Union Street, ‘It Could Be Any One Of Us’ will be on show for six nights from July 4 to 9.

A spokesperson said: "There’s a murder mystery with a difference on stage soon for Nailsea playgoers and it comes with lots of laughs served up with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humour and ironic comment.

"A thunderstorm rages as a family of four failures wrangles over a will.

"There’s a detective who’s never solved a case; a writer, a painter and a composer whose works have never been published, shown or performed; and a dysfunctional teenager.

"Surprises abound as the action – including a murder – unfolds."

The production, directed by Bob Beale, is the final one in the Little Theatre’s 2021/22 season.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available by calling 0777 298 1037.