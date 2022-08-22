Long Ashton Horticultural Show to return next week

A popular village show is to return to Long Ashton next weekend.

In the 96th flower show for the Horticultural Society, all will enjoy fruits, flowers, veggies and arts and crafts.

On Saturday, September 3, the show will return where a raffle and colourful displays will exhibit in Long Ashton.

The show dates back to the late Victorian period when the society was founded in 1880. It was estimated around 5,000 people attended the first show in Ashton Park.

A spokesperson said: "In the early days there were many unusual competitions and classes such as ladies ankle competition, mixed musical chairs, tug-o-war and guess the weight of the pig - with the prize being the pig.

"This year we look forward to lots of colourful and tasty entries. There are 150 classes open to everyone and in the main hall we have vegetables, fruit, flowers, drinks, eggs, baking and flower arranging.

"In the sports hall we have the children's classes, preserves, arts and crafts, photography and the tallest sunflowers."

The show will kick start at 2.30pm at Long Ashton Village Hall. Admission is £1. Members and children go free.