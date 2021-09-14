Flowers, crafts and cakes on display at village flower show

Published: 10:00 AM September 14, 2021

Colourful floral displays, rhubarb, cakes and preserves wowed judges at Long Ashton Flower Show.

Long Ashton Horticultural Society was delighted to be able to hold the flower show again this year.

Show organiser Cynthia Griffiths said: "Entry numbers were slightly down but there was still plenty to see in both halls.

"We had a grand array of exhibits from the multi colours of the flowers to the longest stick of rhubarb, the cakes, preserves and eggs in the main hall.

"In the sports hall, we displayed all sorts of arts and crafts classes both for children and adults showing a great deal of imagination and varied skills."

Angela Neale won the cup for most points in classes 1-50, while Mary Lord picked up an award for most points in the baking classes.

Deryll Hibbit was awarded the cup for the best exhibit in the craft classes and Jean Bryant scored highest in the painting classes. The Hudson Cup, for the best exhibit in the children's classes was presented to Joe Taylor.