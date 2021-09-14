Flowers, crafts and cakes on display at village flower show
- Credit: Cynthia Griffiths
Colourful floral displays, rhubarb, cakes and preserves wowed judges at Long Ashton Flower Show.
Long Ashton Horticultural Society was delighted to be able to hold the flower show again this year.
Show organiser Cynthia Griffiths said: "Entry numbers were slightly down but there was still plenty to see in both halls.
"We had a grand array of exhibits from the multi colours of the flowers to the longest stick of rhubarb, the cakes, preserves and eggs in the main hall.
"In the sports hall, we displayed all sorts of arts and crafts classes both for children and adults showing a great deal of imagination and varied skills."
Angela Neale won the cup for most points in classes 1-50, while Mary Lord picked up an award for most points in the baking classes.
Deryll Hibbit was awarded the cup for the best exhibit in the craft classes and Jean Bryant scored highest in the painting classes. The Hudson Cup, for the best exhibit in the children's classes was presented to Joe Taylor.
Most Read
- 1 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 2 Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood damage
- 3 Lost song is a shanty sensation at primary school's silver anniversary
- 4 Charity gains national recognition at awards
- 5 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town
- 6 Mendip Spring members help Prostate Cancer UK in golf marathon
- 7 Midwives move to new base in children's centre
- 8 Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start to season with St Bernadettes win
- 9 Businesses raise concerns with council's £500k seafront revamp
- 10 Flowers, crafts and cakes on display at village flower show