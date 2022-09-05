Villagers all ready for popular beer festival in Long Ashton

Nic Ford, Julie Ellis-Jones and Jo Vansittard at Long Ashtons Beer and Cider Festival. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Villagers are set to enjoy another 'fantastic' beer and cider festival later this month.

On September 24, the Long Ashton Beer and Cider Festival will welcome crowds for camaraderie, locally produced beers, ciders, food and even a boogie, all for a good cause.

Last year, the group raised almost £2,000 for a community centre in Keedwell Hill, which provides facilities for people of all ages in the village.

This year, all proceeds will go to Long Ashton Community Centre.

It will now be the ninth instalment of the popular annual festival.

Clive Donoghue said: "All the produce comes from local breweries and cider makers and all the musicians live close by too.

"We raise money for the community centre because it needs our desperate help, needless to say this is almost certainly the biggest single donation they receive annually."

The event will be held at Long Ashton Village Hall, at 4pm. Tickets can be obtained from the Long Ashton Post Office.

Catering is provided by North Somerset company The Market Kitchen, which use only locally-sourced food.