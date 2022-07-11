News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Things to do

Backwell Playhouse to host horse racing event this week

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:15 PM July 11, 2022
Royal Ascot will come to Backwell Playhouse later this week in a fun charity event. 

For one night only, people can make bets, win and lose, drink and raise money for the future of the playhouse.

As part of a fundraising effort to improve accessibility and facilities on site, a horse racing evening will grace the village on Saturday (July 16).

On the night, bets of £1 can be made on any of the eight horses in each of eight races throughout the event. The winnings will be a proportional share of the prize pot for that race.

There will also be the chance to own one of the 64 horses racing for £3 per horse. If your horse wins the race, you will win £7.50.

Doors open at 7pm for the first race at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 per person, and can be purchased on the website at www.backwellplayhouse.co.uk, on the door, or by calling Jon on 07974223081 to pay by card.

