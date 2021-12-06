Punk band set for Bristol show

A UK punk band will perform in the South West later this month.

Grade 2 will perform at The Louisiana in Bristol on December 22

The group have released the music video for Tired Of It off their forthcoming record Graveyard Island, out October 11 via Hellcat.

Grade 2 is vocalist and bassist Sid Ryan, vocalist and guitarist Jack Chatfield, and drummer Jacob Hull.

Formed in 2013, the band met at school where they would spend their lunch break playing covers of classic punk tunes together in the music room.

Since their formation, the band has released several EPs and two studio albums; Mainstream View in 2016 and Break The Routine in 2017.

Sid Ryan said: “Although we’re more than forty years on from when punk began, I actually think the times are very similar now to how they were back then."

Tickets, priced £9, are available online at grade2official.co.uk/tour