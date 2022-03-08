Choir back for first concert in TWO YEARS

The North Somerset Good Afternoon Choir will present their first concert of the year at Nailsea Methodist Church next month.

The concert will take place on Saturday evening, April 2, at 7.30pm.

The choir is led by Ruth Jenkins, with more than 70 members, who are busy preparing their programme for the concert which will support the Springboard Opportunity Group, a charity chosen by the members of the choir.

The Good Afternoon Choirs were started by Bath-based Grenville Jones 12 years ago and there are now 19 across the South West of England with over 800 members ‘Singing in the Afternoon’.

There are no auditions to join and members of the North Somerset Good Afternoon Choir come from in and around the area, they meet every Wednesday afternoon from 1pm-3pm at Nailsea Methodist Church.

Everyone is welcome to come along and meet Ruth and the members of the choir.

The special guest for the concert will be world travelled solo violinist Lizz Lipscombe.

Her most prestigious moments in previous years include performing and recording with Smokey Robinson, Richard Hawley, Newton Faulkner and Peter Gabriel, as well as playing live on BBC Radio 2 with Bob Harris and on TV for Songs of Praise and Later . . . with Jools Holland.

Tickets priced £10 are on sale from members of North Somerset Good Afternoon Choir, on 01761 472468, or on the door.

Ruth said: “It is going to be a great night of music and of course this will be the first time that the North Somerset Good Afternoon Choir have performed at a public concert in over two years.

"We are absolutely delighted to be back singing again."