Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage is 'getting dressed'

The Pyramid Stage is getting dressed ahead of the return of the Glastonbury Festival in June - Credit: Paul Jones/Archant

It's been three LONG years - but Glastonbury Festival fans got very excited this week as the event's return seemed to get just that bit more real.

As well as resale tickets being up for grabs, at the Somerset site itself, the world-famous Pyramid Stage started getting dressed for the June festival.

Workers at Worthy Farm, in Pilton, homes of the event, started dressing the stage on Thursday (March 24), and on Friday were working on the second 'side' of the pyramid.

Meanwhile, a resale of coach tickets (which sees punters buy a festival ticket as well as coach travel), sold out in around 15 minutes on Wednesday.

General admission resale tickets are set to go on sale at 9am on Sunday morning (March 27).

But whether you have a ticket or not, enjoy the spectacle of the Glastonbury Festival centrepiece getting dressed...

