Portishead Christmas card competition goes live

Published: 12:00 PM November 19, 2020 Updated: 12:31 PM November 19, 2020

Photographers are being encouraged to get creative and enter a Christmas card competition in Portishead this month.

The theme of the photographic competition is Portishead at Christmas, and the winner will receive a voucher for dinner for two at Hall and Woodhouse, in Newfoundland Way, in Portishead.

The winning image will also be printed in a large format and displayed at the restaurant, as well as published in the North Somerset Times.

The closing date for submissions is at midnight on December 2, and the winner will be announced on December 16 in this paper.

Organisers say it is a great opportunity for people to look through photograph collections and dig out hidden gems of pictures taken in Portishead, or to get out in the field with cameras and capture a snapshot of something new.

To enter the competition, submissions must adhere to these guidelines. Only residents of Portishead and people living in the immediate surrounding district are eligible to enter, and employees of Hall and Woodhouse and the North Somerset Times are excluded from entering.

The picture must be recognisable as having been taken in Portishead, but otherwise is open to broad interpretation. An entrant can submit up to two photographs.

Submissions should be in jpeg format and a maximum of 2Mb in size, and the winner will be asked for a larger file at 300dpi suitable to produce as an A3 print.

To enter the competition, send entries to xmasphotocomp@yahoo.com and label each submission with your name and telephone number. Submissions will then be passed on to the judges to be assessed anonymously.

By entering the competition, you agree the North Somerset Times and Hall & Woodhouse may use any of the photographs which have been submitted, either online or in their printed publications. Images will be credited/attributed to the photographer(s).

Where photographs have identifiable images of people, it is to be assumed permission has been sought to publish them, and you may be asked to provide written details.

Organisers would prefer if people did not use photographs which contain any images of under 18s, unless the entry is accompanied by a statement giving permission to publish and publicly display the photograph by the parents/guardians/carers.

There are no cash substitutes for the prize which has been donated.

No discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition or any of the entries with/by any of the judges or the owners/staff at Hall & Woodhouse or the North Somerset Times.