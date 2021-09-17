PICTURES: Pub relaunches following major transformation

Gallery

Published: 2:48 PM September 17, 2021

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

A public house has reopened following a major transformation.

The Priory reopened earlier this month after a renovation which has given the pub and restaurant a new look and a refreshing new feel.

The pub, in Portbury, officially reopened its doors to guests in early September following the completion of works that began on August 2.

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

Following a significant investment, 15 full and part-time jobs have been created for the area and the pub is currently seeking to recruit team members for both front and back of house roles.

Richard Shardelow, general manager at The Priory, said: “We’ve been working hard to create a truly unique and stimulating experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new Priory to the local area.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The all new Priory provides both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to welcome back guests, old and new, to experience the new Priory for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation as much as we do.”

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

An extensive renovation has transformed both the interior and exterior of the country pub. The new look pays homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub.

Changes include the addition of a private dining area, a new garden and styled interiors.

Along with a striking new look, the relaunched Priory has introduced a new food offering.

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

In addition to lunch and dinner, the pub now offers a brunch menu which boasts a selection of dishes ranging from the classic eggs royale to buttermilk pancakes with pancetta and smashed avocado on sourdough toast.

Guests can enjoy brunch from 9am until noon from Monday to Saturday and from 9am-11.30am on Sunday's.

The new dinner menu offers freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, pan fried sea bass and slow cooked pork belly. Guests can also sample the extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol

The Priory has reopened after a revamp. - Credit: Event Photography Bristol