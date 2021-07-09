New food and craft fair to showcase local producers

Published: 2:30 AM July 9, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM July 9, 2021

The Food and Craft Field Fair is taking place at the North Somerset Showground. - Credit: Sarah MacCuaig

Fine food and drink and local crafts from across Somerset will be on sale at a field fair this weekend.

The North Somerset Agricultural Society is hoping to tap into North Somerset's passion for local producers and bring families together after a challenging year.

The society had to cancel all its events in 2020, along with the North Somerset Show in 2021, due to Covid-19.

To bring North Somerset Showground back to life, members have decided to hold new all-day events to celebrate creative makers and food producers across the South West.

The next Food and Craft Field Fair is taking place on July 10 at the showground in Wraxall, and more than 30 local businesses are taking part.

North Somerset Agricultural Society secretary Tim Ledbury said: “We wanted to do something to give back to our stallholders who have supported us over the years and also to give them an opportunity to trade, especially as the main show has been cancelled for the last two years.

“We also wanted to provide something which the local community could come along and enjoy in a Covid safe environment as the event will be outdoors.”

A variety of goods will be on offer from local producers, from cheeses, ciders, gluten free products and meats, to handcrafted gifts.

Field fairs will be held on August 7, August 21 and September 4 from 10am-3pm. Entrance to the event event, and parking at the site, are free.

These fairs will be followed by a countryside showcase – a new event for the society – on September 18.

The showcase will take place at the showground, in Bristol Road, and include workshops, and countryside crafts and traditions.

The agricultural society was formed by a small group of farmers from the North Somerset Ploughing Society in 1840, with the aim of developing the agricultural industry in the region.

The North Somerset Show has taken place for more than 100 years, along with other popular events, including the annual ploughing match.

For more details about the events, click here.